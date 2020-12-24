STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan national among 2 JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

The militants were given the opportunity to surrender, but they opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces team, the spokesman said.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel move towards the house where militants were holed up at Ladoora village in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on August 2. (File | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The gunfight ensued after the militants fired upon a search team of security forces, drawing retaliation.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir Thursday morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, he said.

One of the slain ultras was identified as Abrar alias Langoo who, according to reliable sources, is a Pakistani national.

The second militant was Amir Siraj, a resident of Sopore, the spokesman said.

He said the militants were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM.

As per police records, the militants were involved in several terror-related cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities, the spokesman added.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

