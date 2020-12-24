STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Indian troops mounted an effective retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation from the other side, they added.

Published: 24th December 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistani army opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Indian troops mounted an effective retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation from the other side, they added.

"At around 1815 hours today, the Pak army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishnagati sector in Poonch district," a defence spokesman said.

On December 1, Border Security Force Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the LoC in Poonch.

Prior to that, two soldiers were killed in another ceasefire violation from across the border in Sunderbani sector of the district on November 27.

On November 26, a JCO was killed and a civilian critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.

A havaldar in the Indian Army was killed on November 21 in Pakistani shelling in Laam sector in Rajouri district.

On November 13, as many as 11 people, including five security personnel, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Pakistan Line of Control
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp