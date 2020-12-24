Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Soren to mark anniversary with slew of schemes

Hemant Soren government will launch over 20 schemes, including a universal pension scheme, and a couple of employment generation programmes, to mark its first anniversary. Sources in the State government claimed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren will launch Mukya Mantri Pasudhan Yojana — aimed at increasing the income of farmers — besides the Jharkhand Sports Policy, 2020, and the Jharkhand State Tourism Policy, 2020, on December 29. Soren has already announced that more than 15,000 jobs will be provided to the youth by March.

Book exploring identity, religion of tribals launched

A book — Religion, Conversion and Identity: A Sociological Study of the Uraoñs of Chotanagpur — authored by Dr Joseph Marianus Kujur, Director, Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi, was launched here on Saturday. According to Dr Kujur, the main concerns of the book are identity and religion, which jointly is the single most powerful force in human history. He traces the legislative history pertaining to conversion laws during the colonial times. The 327-page book, comprising eight chapters, has been published by Primus Books, Delhi, and is priced at `1,295. The book focuses on different aspects of the complexities in the the triangular relationship among the tribal Christians, the tribal Sarnas, and others. The book is available on Amazon as well.

Boost to tourism with night safari at Dalma

Tourists visiting the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary would soon be able to enjoy night safari at Jharkhand’s best elephant habitat. Forest officials say tourists will be able to travel in vehicles or walk down a stretch segregating them from the wildlife with solar-powered fences, with forest guides and guards accompanying them on the safari. Visitors can watch the wild animals move around in their natural habitat. The idea to promote ‘night tourism’ aims to give a push to the tourism industry in the State. Dalma is spread over 193 square kilometers. It houses 85 villages inside the enclave.

IIM marks 12th foundation day at new campus

The Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on Tuesday at its soon-to-be-new campus at HEC Area, Ranchi, in an event which combined both online and offline modes of participation. In his speech, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was the chief guest, disclosed his strong connection with Ranchi, as it is his home city. He expressed his happiness that IIM-R was established in the State and that it is finally expected to move to the permanent campus soon.

