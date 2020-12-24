Rape case: Uttarakhand MLA fails to appear in court to give sample for DNA testing

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

Rape accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi who was directed to provide blood samples for a DNA test by CMJ court Dehradun has refused to so so on health grounds. The Dwarahat MLA informed the court on Thursday that he will not be able to come to the court for sampling due to health reasons.

"We would not like to comment as the matter is still subjudice," Vishal Nayal, MLA's aide told The New Indian Express.

Following this, the court scheduled the sampling on January 11, 2021.

Rumours are already in circulation that the MLA complained of 'stomachache' shortly after court's directions on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Dehradun directed blood sampling of rape accused MLA Mahesh Negi for DNA test. Sampling was scheduled in the court at 11am on Thursday.

A married woman from the MLA's constituency had in August this year accused him of rape and claimed that he is the biological father of her child. Following this Negi and his wife were booked for rape and criminal intimidation.

The woman also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI probe in the case. In her four-page letter, the woman accused the BJP government in the state and police of trying to shield the accused MLA.

Prior to this, the woman had written to Uttarakhand home secretary seeking a CBI probe in the matter.

In September, Uttarakhand state police had registered case against BJP MLA from Dwarahat, Almora and his wife after the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) 5th, Dehradun directed the police to register a case and start investigation against the BJP MLA and his wife.