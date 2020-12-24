STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two days after farmers block Haryana CM's convoy, Ambala SP shifted

Rajesh Kalia was posted the Ambala SP over three months ago.

Published: 24th December 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMBALA: The Haryana government on Thursday transferred Ambala Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia, barely two days after a group of farmers here allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it.

Kalia was posted the Ambala SP over three months ago.

According to an official statement, Kalia will be replaced by Hamid Akhtar, who till now held the charge of the SP (Security), CID.

Now, Kalia has been appointed the CID's SP (Security), it said.

On Wednesday, the Haryana Police had booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, a day after people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked the chief minister's convoy and hurled sticks at it.

A group of protesting farmers had shown black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City.

The CM was was in the city to address public meetings in support of the party's candidates for the upcoming civic body polls.

Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time.

They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Kalia Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Police Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp