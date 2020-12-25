STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

23,067 new cases take India's COVID-19 infection tally to 1,01,46,845; recoveries cross 97 lakh

The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data at 8 am showed.

Published: 25th December 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Women pray outside a church on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 on Friday with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while total recoveries crossed 97 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data at 8 am showed.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834 during the same period, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 per cent.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The active caseload remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 2,81,919 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 up to December 24 with 9,97,396 samples being tested on Thursday itself.

Of the 336 new fatalities, 89 were reported from Maharashtra, 37 from Delhi, 32 from West Bengal, and 22 each from Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total deaths reported in the country so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 49,058 fatalities, followed by 12,039 from Karnataka, 12,036 from Tamil Nadu, 10,384 from Delhi, 9,505 from West Bengal, 8,267 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,089 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,260 from Punjab.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp