Amid discontent in Trinamool, Mamata Banerjee has face-to-face meet with disgruntled members

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Facing growing discontent among party leaders, both heavyweights and district level functionaries, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to interact with disgruntled members directly in a bid to tighten intra-party bonding ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sources in the party said the TMC supremo took the decision after seven party MLAs, including Mamata’s once trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, and a sitting MP shifted their political allegiance to the BJP on December 19 in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah and there is strong speculation that more functionaries might emerge as turncoats.

"The Chief Minister will interact face-to-face with unhappy party leaders from Kolkata in the next few days. She will start visiting districts from January. It has been decided that she will have a dialogue with the disgruntled district-level functionaries after conducting administrative meetings with the district officials and elected representatives,’’ said a senior TMC leader.

The ruling party’s leader admitted that the defection of six MLAs and one MP delivered a negative message before the upcoming Assembly elections. "We will have to stop further migration from our party to the BJP. The Chief Minister realised that if it continues in next few weeks, a message that the TMC is going to face an electoral disaster in next year’s election will reach the people of the state,’’ he said.

Sources in the BJP said Shah is likely to visit Bengal again on January 12 and he might address a rally at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah district. The TMC leadership is anticipating another round of exodus in the party on the day of Shah’s rally.

"A section of elected representatives in Howrah already expressed their discontent in the recent past. Rajib Banerjee, the minister for forest affairs from Howrah district, already criticised the party’s leadership on many occasions. Our party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee held two meetings with Banerjee. Still there is a strong buzz that Banerjee might quit the party before the elections because he skipped the last cabinet meeting convened by the Chief Minister two days ago,’’ said another TMC leader.

Mamata did not participate in a face-to-face meeting with the TMC’s former strongman Adhikari. "In a meeting between Adhikari and party MP Saugata Roy, where the CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was also present, the CM interacted with Adhikari over phone and asked him to sort out the issues. But is did not work and a few days later, Adhikari shfted to the fold of the BJP. This time, the CM decided to intervene directly and interact with the disgruntled party functionaries face-to-face,’’ said the leader.