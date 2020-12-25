Bengal BJP launches 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP’s West Bengal chapter on Friday launched the saffron camp’s 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' (my polling booth, the strongest) campaign to strengthen the party’s booth-level organisation ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly elections. The party’s state president Dilip Ghosh asked all booth presidents to swing into action to consolidate the electorate at booth-level in favour of the saffron camp.

"As part of the initiative, presidents of 79,000 booths will be handed a booklet mentioning the dos and don’ts to woo the electorate in their areas. Besides, they will be given a notebook to mention details of their daily activities on the new venture of the party," said Ghosh.

Sources in the BJP said national leaders of the party asked the Bengal functionaries to follow the party’s mantra, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, to wrest West Bengal from the Trinamool in the upcoming Assembly elections. Reminding them that next year’s polls is a prestige fight for Union Home minister Amit Shah, grassroots workers of the party have been asked to ensure turnout of the electorate at the polling booths on the day of the elections.

Booth level workers have been asked to bring at least 100 local people in every polling booth on the day of Modi’s Mann Ki Baat event and reach out to young voters in the area. Besides, the high command also asked party leaders in Bengal to make inroads in Bengali’s culture clan, win the hearts of Bengalis and sharpen attacks on social media platforms targeting the ruling party.