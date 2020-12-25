STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders acting as chowkidars of big corporates: SBSP chief Rajbhar

His comments came amid protests by farmers on various border points of Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws.

Published: 25th December 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that the ruling BJP was acting as the "chowkidar" of big corporates.

"BJP is the Bharatiya Jhoot Party. It is not the chowkidar of farmers but its leaders are acting as chowkidars of Adani and Ambani," Rajbhar told reporters in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Alleging that the poor, weaker sections of society, backwards and minorities are being made "poorer" in the name of COVID-19, the SBSP president said fear of the pandemic is not seen during elections, but discussions start once the elections come to an end.

He also wondered as to how 98 per cent of the people infected with the virus recovered when there is no vaccine yet.

"We do not believe in corona. Cold and cough are very old diseases," Rajbhar said.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar BJP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
