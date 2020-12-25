Chhattisgarh govt to bear education expenses of kids whose parents were murdered

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government will bear the education expenses of four children whose parents and grandparents were murdered by unidentified assailants in Durg district, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday.

Rohit Sonkar (32), his wife and parents were found murdered at Khudmuda village in Patan area, the assembly constituency of the chief minister, on December 21.

Sonkar's elder son suffered serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment while his other three children, aged 4-7 years, were unhurt.

The suspects are yet to be identified.

Baghel visited the village, around 10 km from capital Raipur, on Friday and took a stock of the investigation, an official release said.

The chief minister also met relatives of the victims.

"Education expenses of four children will be borne by the state government and also Rs 1 lakh will be deposited as FD in the name of each child," Baghel was quoted as saying.

Besides, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the family.

Inspector General of Police (Durg range) Vivekanand Sinha and Durg Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur apprised the CM about the status of investigation.

Police have released the sketch of a suspected assailant based on the description provided by the boy who was injured in the incident, and announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information about the accused.