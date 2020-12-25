Congress expels ‘BJP-bound’ Assam MLA hours before Amit Shah’s visit

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on Friday night, the Congress expelled its Golaghat MLA and former minister Ajanta Neog from the primary membership of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The Congress said Neog’s expulsion had been approved by the party’s central leadership.

“She has been expelled from the party with immediate effect. It has the approval of honourable Congress president (Sonia Gandhi),” Assam Congress general secretary (organisation) Ranjan Bora said.

Neog’s expulsion comes amidst media reports that she was likely to join the BJP, which heads Assam’s three-party coalition government, in the presence of Shah on Saturday. The state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did not rule it out.

“Ajanta Neog had met the Chief Minister (Sarbananda Sonowal) recently with a request to establish the Birangana Sati Sadhini State University in Golaghat. But this triggered speculations in the media that she was headed to the BJP. We have had no political discussions with her even as I talk to you,” Sarma told journalists at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday.

But he was quick to add: “After the Congress expelled her today, I cannot say what development will take place (surrounding her). She is a tallest leader. If she desires to join the BJP, the BJP will welcome her.”

Sarma also disclosed that Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala and Gana Shakti Party MLA Bhuban Pegu were likely to meet Shah on Saturday but the meeting had not been finalised yet. Speculations were rife that both will defect to the BJP.

During his stay in Assam, Shah will inaugurate various projects from Amingaon in North Guwahati. He will also take part in the distribution of financial aid entailing Rs 155 crore to 8,000 namghars (Vaishnavite prayer houses) under the Assam Darshan programme.

The minister will leave for Manipur on December 27 where he will lay the foundation stones of some projects.