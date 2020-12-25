STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Ajanta Neog expelled from party; expected to join BJP

Neog had recently met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal triggering speculations that she would join the ruling BJP.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ajanta Neog. (Photo | Twiter, @AjantaNeog)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Ajanta Neog, a senior minister in late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's all three governments, was on Friday expelled from the party for her alleged anti-party activities following which she resigned both as an MLA and all positions of the party.

Neog had recently met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal triggering speculations that she would join the ruling BJP, following which she was asked by the state's party leadership to show cause why action should not be taken against her.

Speculations are rife that she would join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the North East beginning Friday night, but state minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here this evening that there was no such programme till now.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's General Secretary (Organisation) Ranjan Bora said that Neog has been expelled from the "primary membership of the Indian National Congress for her anti-party activity with immediate effect".

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in a release issued from New Delhi said that the Congress President has approved the proposal of expulsion of Ajanta Neog, MLA, Assam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities, with immediate effect.

Neog, after her expulsion from the party, in a letter to APCC President Ripun Bora stated that she was resigning from all positions, including primary membership, of the Congress with immediate effect.

She further stated in the letter that she has also resigned as member of the Assam Legislative Assembly where she represented the Golaghat assembly constituency.

Assembly sources, however, were yet to confirm her resignation as an MLA.

Her snapping of ties with the Congress comes barely a month after death of Tarun Gogoi on November 23.

Neog, an MLA from Golaghat since 2001, was removed from the post of District Congress Committee President of Golaghat on December 18 after she met the Chief Minister along with North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma recently.

The former minister, who was a close confidante of the late former chief minister, had held the important portfolios of Social Welfare and Public Works departments during his tenure.

Sarma said that Neog's recent meeting with the chief minister in which he was also present was regarding the establishment of the Sati Sadhini University in her Golaghat constituency but it was given "a political colour by the media, based on which the Congress expelled her from the party today".

"Many legislators meet me in my office and it is unfortunate that her meeting with us where no political discussion was held was given a political colour", he said.

Following her expulsion from the Congress "it is not unnatural that now if she expresses the desire to join the BJP, discussions will be held with her by the ruling party as she is a prominent leader of the state", the NEDA convenor said.

Sarma said that till the time of holding the press conference, there was no such development but if there was anything in this regard, the party will inform the media accordingly.

A BJP source claimed that she has written to the party's state President Ranjeet Dass expressing her desire to join the party but there was no official announcement from the party yet.

Sarma said that Lakhipur legislator Rajdeep Goala, who was also expelled from the Congress for six years in October this year for his "anti-party activities", and independent legislator Bhuban Pegu are likely to meet the Union Home Minister on Saturday but their appointment was yet to be scheduled.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 legislators respectively with the independent MLA also supporting the ruling coalition.

The opposition Congress has 22 MLAs at present, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the legislative assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajanta Neog Congress BJP Assam
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp