STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: The Pandemic has been a forced hiatus, says Anupam Kher

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher was talking about his latest book Your Best Day is Today at a session on the last day of the Dakshin Literary Festival 2020.

Published: 25th December 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher.

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher.

By Express News Service

Anupam Kher has tested positive for everything but Corona, says Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, during the panel discussion with the actor. And indeed, truer words were never spoken. The actor has been through depression, bankruptcy, loss of dear friends, his mother and brother had tested positive for COVID and yet, being the eternal optimist that he is, Kher emerged victorious.

These experiences he has distilled into Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography and his latest, Your Best Day is Today, the book he was talking about at The New Indian Express’ Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 during a session titled, The Best Thing About Biographies.

The pandemic, which the 65-year-old called a “forced hiatus of sorts”, brought death into sharp focus for him, especially with his dear friends and fellow actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan having passed away, so much so that there is a whole chapter dedicated to this topic in his book. “Death had become just numbers rather than emotion. The lockdown made me understand, ‘After all this, what did we get by achieving every day?’,” he rues.

Thus, in his career spanning 36 years and over 570 films, he took a pause. “As a person, if you become a little more aware and mature there is no bigger success than that,” he shares. While Your Best Day is Today, a title he picked up from his mother’s sayings, is number one on Amazon, his autobiography is trailing right behind at spot number two, a happy serendipity Kher is grateful for.

“People are currently going through insecurities and self-doubts, and when someone talks about his own doubts and failures, they relate,” says the actor, sharing that when he was a struggling actor in Mumbai, he used to read Charlie Chaplin’s My Autobiography. He also says that the lockdown has made him more attentive as a listener. “If the pandemic hasn’t changed you, then there is something wrong with you,” he shares.

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher was talking about his latest book Your Best Day is Today at a session on the last day of the Dakshin Literary Festival 2020. He also spoke about death, failures and his struggles

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 Anupam Kher Your Best Day is Today
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp