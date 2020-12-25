STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi is likely to contest the Assam election. “We said it earlier, and we say it again that our advisor Akhil Gogoi will contest the upcoming polls.

Published: 25th December 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Akhil Gogoi likely to contest from Sivasagar
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi is likely to contest the Assam election. “We said it earlier, and we say it again that our advisor Akhil Gogoi will contest the upcoming polls. People want him to contest from Sivasagar,” said Dhaijya Konwar, the general secretary of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti. As many as 70 organisations floated a regional party, Raijor Dal, a few months ago. Gogoi was arrested in December last year when the protests against CAA turned violent in Assam. Later, the NIA took his custody, in connection with a case pertaining to his alleged nexus with the CPI (Maoist).

BJP’s stellar show in council polls erodes Cong base
For a party that hardly had any presence in Bodoland Territorial Region till about five years ago, BJP’s stellar performance in two autonomous council elections hints at the party’s preeminence ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. The saffron party bagged nine seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council election, eight more than its 2015 tally of one. It also swept the Tiwa Autonomous Council election held in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and Kamrup (Metro) districts in central Assam. The party won 33 of the council’s 36 seats. Its ally Asom Gana Parishad bagged two while one went to the kitty of Congress, whose popularity has depleted even as the BJP has emerged as a powerhouse. The Congress has been hit by factionalism also.

NCC cadets’ courage aboard burning train 
Hard disaster management training had steeled the nerves of the NCC cadets, and when crisis came, they were not found wanting. A bunch of cadets was aboard the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express when a coach caught fire. In no time, the NCC cadets started evacuating the trapped passengers. “This life-saving task, undertaken by the cadets, is the result of disaster management training... It came in handy in a practical situation. The actions displayed by the cadets were highly appreciated by the people. Due to their courage, there was no casualty,” defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said

‘Mechanisation at the expense of animals’
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that mechanisation has relegated animals from a position of importance. Speaking at an orientation programme on Protection of Wildlife in Guwahati recently, he said that animals’ importance has been ignored despite the history of our civilisation being the one where humans were closely associated with animals. After arriving in the city, and staying overnight, the CJI visited the Kamakhya Temple perched atop the Nilachal Hills. He also visited Mizoram and Tripura. In Mizoram, he laid the foundation stone of a project envisaged to protect the flora and the fauna. In Tripura, he offered prayers at the Tripura Sundari Temple, and attended a programme at the Tripura High Court.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp