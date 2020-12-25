Haryana minister Anil Vij shifted to COVID-19 ward, showing steady improvement

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a Gurugram hospital, has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to room in COVID Ward on Wednesday, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital informed on Thursday.

According to Medanta-The Medicity, Vij has been making steady progress and doctors are quite satisfied with the improvement in his overall condition.

Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent of Medanta-The Medicity said that chest and limb physiotherapy of the Minister has been started. "His oral intake is good and he carried out his daily routine activities by himself," the doctor said.

The cardiovascular condition of the Haryana Minister is satisfied.

Blood tests have shown improvement and the treating team advised continuation of his treatment as before, the bulletin stated.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram.

The Haryana Minister was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.