In a first, tigress from Corbett released in Rajaji National Park

DEHRADUN: In the first translocation of a tiger in Uttarakhand, a tigress brought from Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has been released in the western part of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) on Friday.

DK Singh, director of the RTR, said, "The veterinarians approved the release of the tigress and told us she is fit to be released. A team has been designated with the task of monitoring her movements and alerting relevant authorities if the need arises."

The big cat which has been radio collared to monitor her movements was transported to RTR on Thursday.

Aimed at tiger population management, a total of five big cats from the CTR will be relocated in the RTR including two males and three females. Over 100 people, including IFS officers, forest personnel, veterinary doctors and wildlife scientists, will execute the exercise.

The tigress is from the buffer zone of the CTR. Officials added that there are two females already in the western part of the RTR where the tigress will be released.

The officials added that around Rs 40 lakh has been released by the central government for translocation related activities this year.

According to the last census, RTR had 34 resident tigers, including 32 in its eastern part, which is spread across 150 sq km area and two in the western part, which covers 570 sq km.

In September last year, a team from the National Tiger Conservation Authority visited the RTR to inspect the preparations for the tiger translocation process. The team had suggested that a soft release of a pair of tigers can be done on the western side.