STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, tigress from Corbett released in Rajaji National Park

Aimed at tiger population management, a total of five big cats from Corbett will be relocated at Rajaji including two males and three females

Published: 25th December 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

The big cat which has been radio collared to monitor her movements was transported to the Rajaji reserve on Thursday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the first translocation of a tiger in Uttarakhand, a tigress brought from Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has been released in the western part of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) on Friday.

DK Singh, director of the RTR, said, "The veterinarians approved the release of the tigress and told us she is fit to be released. A team has been designated with the task of monitoring her movements and alerting relevant authorities if the need arises."

The big cat which has been radio collared to monitor her movements was transported to RTR on Thursday.

Aimed at tiger population management, a total of five big cats from the CTR will be relocated in the RTR including two males and three females. Over 100 people, including IFS officers, forest personnel, veterinary doctors and wildlife scientists, will execute the exercise.

The tigress is from the buffer zone of the CTR. Officials added that there are two females already in the western part of the RTR where the tigress will be released.

The officials added that around Rs 40 lakh has been released by the central government for translocation related activities this year.

According to the last census, RTR had 34 resident tigers, including 32 in its eastern part, which is spread across 150 sq km area and two in the western part, which covers 570 sq km.

In September last year, a team from the National Tiger Conservation Authority visited the RTR to inspect the preparations for the tiger translocation process. The team had suggested that a soft release of a pair of tigers can be done on the western side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Corbett Tiger Reserve Rajaji National Park Rajaji Tiger Reserve Tiger
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp