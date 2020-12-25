Maharashtra to trace UK returnees as over 2000 arrive in state from Europe, Middle-East

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle-East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said.

A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed during the day, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Flights from the UK have already been suspended after a new variant of coronavirus was detected in that country.

Of 1,206 passengers, 788 were kept under institutional quarantine in Mumbai while the rest were sent to other states, the official said.

As many as 32 passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine.

It could not be ascertained if any passenger had symptoms of COVID-19.

On receiving directives from the Central and state governments earlier this week, the BMC announced mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from the European countries and Middle East from Wednesday.

Contact tracing in Thane, Pune

The Pune district administration has received a list of 504 passengers who returned from the UK in the last 28 days, an official said.

After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Union government had asked for tracing of passengers who arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23.

"We have received a communication from the state government to trace the passengers who arrived in the district from the UK between November 25 and December 23.

"We have received a list of 504 passengers who will be traced and their RT-PCR test will be conducted," said an official from the district health department.

The samples of those found positive for infection will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for genome sequencing to check if the virus is the same as the new strain, as per the Maharashtra government's guidelines.

For those who have already tested positive after returning from the UK, their swab samples will be taken again and sent to the NIV for genome sequencing.

The local administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has drawn up a list of 349 people who have travelled from the European country in the last one month, an official said on Thursday.

The administration is in the process of identifying and tracing people who have travelled from the UK since November 25, the official said.

Of the 349 travellers, 55 have come to Kalyan taluka from the UK and the process is underway to track them down, said Madhuri Phophle, PRO of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

The civic commissioner has also appealed to citizens to intimate the civic corporation about such travellers, the official said.

According to sources from the Thane Municipal corporation, the civic body has received a list of 134 persons, of which 72 have been traced.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has received a list of travellers and around 50 to 60 may be from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious.