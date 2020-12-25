Man who converted to Hinduism gets death threats, given police protection in Aligarh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While cases being registered under the anti-conversion law are trickling in and arrests are being made in different districts across UP, Aligarh police have moved to provide security to a man who has allegedly been receiving death threats after he converted to Hinduism.

As per sources, the case pertains to a person named Qasim who along with his children had adopted Hinduism on December 20 and attained the new name Karamveer in Aligarh. Since conversion, Karamveer claimed he had been receiving threats to his life and his family as well.

While talking to media persons, Karamveer claimed that it was ‘ghar vapasi’ (home coming) for him as he had adopted Sanatan Dharm through Vedic rituals at a local Arya Samaj temple on December 20. "After I converted, I and my family are being threatened to be killed. I need police protection as I can’t go my home. There are many members from my erstwhile community (Islam) who are offering me money for re-adopting Islam. When I rejected their offer, they are now threatening me and my family,” Karamveer said. He added that he had been in hiding for one week.

Karamveer also named an alleged BJP leader Rubi Asif accusing her of sending goons to threaten him.

Karamveer said he had married a Hindu girl through vedic rituals. “But none of us changed our religion. She had been following Hinduism and I had been following Islam all this long,” he said adding that after conversion he was happy that he had returned to his original ancestry.

On his complaint, after registering a case at the Delhi Gate Police station, the police have given protection to Karamveer and his family. Aligarh SP (Crime), Arvind Kumar had deployed police personnel at his residence. “We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,” said the SP.

Alleging threats to the life of Karamveer, his wife Anita stated that some people are trying to pressurise him to renounce his new faith.

"My husband is receiving repeated threats. Some people are asking him to renounce his recently-acquired religion. We are getting death threats and have not gone home for five days," Anita added.