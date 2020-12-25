STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Probe into UP jail event 'glorifying' Asaram will be completed in 2-3 days: Official

Pandey visited the Shahjahanpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and investigated the matter in detail for over seven hours, besides recording statements of jail officials.

Published: 25th December 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Godman Asaram Bapu

Godman Asaram Bapu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The investigation into allegations that followers of godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape, visited the district jail here and distributed blankets will be completed in two to three days, Deputy Inspector General (Jails) R N Pandey has said.

Pandey visited the Shahjahanpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and investigated the matter in detail for over seven hours, besides recording statements of jail officials.

"Statements of Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar, Jailor Rajesh Kumar and others were recorded. Documentary evidence such as books and pamphlets distributed by the followers of Asaram were also collected," Pandey said on Friday.

The jail gatekeeper, warden and some inmates were also questioned, he said, adding that he would complete the probe in two to three days and hand over the report to the Director General (Jails).

According to reports, the self-styled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed on Monday.

The probe was ordered after photos of the programme went viral on social media.

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013.

He was arrested by the Jodhpur Police on August 31 that year and has been in jail since then.

The girl's father alleged on Tuesday that Asaram was 'glorified' at a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) held in the prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaram crime against women
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp