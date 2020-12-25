STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protesting farmers gherao BJP leaders in hotel in Punjab's Phagwara

The protesters claimed that the hotel was owned by a BJP activist who also ran a company supplying cattle and chicken feed.

Published: 25th December 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PHAGWARA: Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) activists on Friday gheraoed local BJP leaders who had gathered at a hotel here to observe the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, forcing them to slip out from the backdoor under police protection.

The protesters claimed that the hotel was owned by a BJP activist who also ran a company supplying cattle and chicken feed.

They said they will boycott the company's products.

Led by Union's vice president Kirpal Singh Mussapur, a number of activists held a protest outside the hotel and gheraoed those BJP leaders and workers who had managed to get inside before farmers started their demonstration.

The protesters also did not allow several BJP activists, including Bharati Sharma, district president of BJP's Mahila Wing, to go inside the hotel, police said.

Those who had gone inside had to slip one by one from the hotel's backdoor under police protection in order to save themselves from the wrath of the protesters, police said.

They included BJP district and block presidents Rakesh Duggal and Paramjit Singh Pamma Chachoki and former Mayor Arun Khosla.

Mussapur alleged that BJP's programme and anti-farmers' propaganda were being done under the garb of Vajpayee Jayanti celebration.

He said 'kisans', 'mazdoors' (farm labours) and 'mulazams' (employees) will boycott the hotel and the company's products.

The protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and Union minister Som Parkash.

Protesters hoisted the BKU flag on a pole outside the hotel, warning it's owner that if the flag was removed or any BJP function was allowed at the hotel in future, farmers will 'gherao' both the hotel and the company along national highway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws Cattle smuggling
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp