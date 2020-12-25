STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC leader shot at in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Dey, an office-bearer of the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, had stepped out of his vehicle near the tea garden when some men fired at him, police said.

Published: 25th December 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

gun

(Representational Image)

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot at in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night near Songachi tea garden in the Malbazar area when Manoranjan Dey was returning to Alipurduar from Siliguri, they said.

Dey, an office-bearer of the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, had stepped out of his vehicle near the tea garden when some men fired at him, police said.

He has been admitted to a nursing home in Siliguri with a bullet injury in one of his legs, they said.

State Tourism Minister Goutam Deb visited Dey at the nursing home during the day.

Speaking to the press, the minister alleged that BJP was behind the incident, a charge rubbished by the opposition party.

"Monoranjan Dey is an important leader, and miscreants fired three bullets at him when he stepped out of his vehicle near Malbazar.

He had stopped there while he was on his way back to Alipurduar after finishing some personal work in Siliguri," Deb said.

Police said they are probing the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Jalpaiguri TMC worker shot Bengal violence BJP
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp