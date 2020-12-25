STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura govt to offer jobs to families of those killed in political violence

The six-member committee, headed by the law minister, scrutinised ten applications in the first meeting held on Thursday.

Published: 25th December 2020 09:43 PM

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government announced on Friday that it would provide jobs to a member of such families who have lost someone to political violence before March 9, 2018.

The Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government assumed office on that day, ending 25 years of Left rule in the Northeastern state.

State Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said many applications have been received from families that were victims of political violence before the present government came to power and a committee was constituted to scrutinise the applications.

Seven were found to be eligible for employment, but the educational qualification of one candidate was found to be below eighth standard, Nath said.

"According to our criteria, any candidate having educational qualification below the eighth standard would not be entertained.

So we have decided to refer it to the next Cabinet meeting for considering financial assistance to him," the minister told reporters.

