STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: HC refuses to quash FIR against man accused of posting nude pictures of wife on WhatsApp

Merely because the petitioner was the husband of the informant (wife) in the case, it can't be a valid ground to quash the FIR against him, the court said.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

The Allahabad High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court refused to quash an FIR against a man who was accused of posting nude pictures of his wife on WhatsApp.

While hearing a criminal miscellaneous writ petition, the division bench, comprising Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, refused to quash the FIR saying that merely because the petitioner was the husband of the informant (wife) in the case, it did not constitute a valid ground to quash the FIR against him.

The bench had made the observations last week which were uploaded on court's website on Friday.

The man was booked under Section 67 of the IT Act and the court said that prima facie the allegations of offence were made out as much as there was specific allegation of putting nude pictures of the informant on WhatsApp.

In fact, the petitioner had filed the plea urging the court to direct authorities concerned to quash the FIR registered against him under Sections 270, 313,323, 376D, 34 IPC and Section 67 of IT Act. The petitioner had urged the court to direct the respondent (police) to not to arrest him during course of investigation.

The petitioner, in his submission, accused the informant (his wife) of having lodged the FIR against him on the basis of false and concocted allegations.

The court, while refusing to quash the FIR, remarked that there could be no interference with the investigation or order staying the arrest.

The court also added that prima facie it could not be said that no cognizable offence is made out. "Hence no ground exists for quashing of the FIR or staying the arrest of the petitioner."

The court called it a serious and heinous crime and observed: "Posting and uploading nude photographs of the spouse, particularly the wife, in public domain amounts to betrayal of the mutual trust and confidence which marital relations imply."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court WhatsApp nude pics on whatsapp IT Act
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp