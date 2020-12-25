UP man gets 10 years jail for raping woman, sexually harassing her minor daughter

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for raping a woman and sexually harassing her minor daughter two years ago.

Special judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on accused Sachin on Thursday after holding him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, prosecution lawyer Satyender Dhiryan said.

The court in Shamli district has also directed the accused to pay half the amount of the fine to the victims.

According to Dhiryan, Sachin had also made a video of the crime and blackmailed the victims.