2,854 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

A total of 1,526 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,07,824.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers at immigration in Mumbai airport

Passengers at immigration in Mumbai airport. (File Photo | @CSMIA_Official)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,16,236 on Saturday as it recorded 2,854 new cases, a health official said.

The state also reported 60 fatalities, taking its death toll due to the pandemic to 49,189, he said.

There are 58,091 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 536 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,90,336, while its death toll rose to 11,068 with 12 new fatalities.

With 50,282 new tests, the number of samples tested in the state went up to 1,24,51,919.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,16,236, new cases: 2,854, death toll: 49,189, discharged: 18,07,824, active cases: 58,091, people tested so far: 1,24,51,919.

