3-tier panchayat system will foster new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Published: 26th December 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the functioning of the three-tier panchayati raj system will foster a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking during the e-release ceremony of the latest instalment under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi at Nagrota in Kathua district.

On the occasion, the ceremony of the e-release by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was live streamed with the newly-elected District Development Council members, BDC chairpersons and a large number of farmers present.

The Union Minister said the PM-KISAN scheme offers much needed  handholding for farmers and forms a great initiative of the Government of India to provide support of Rs 6,000 annually to farmer families.

Singh said the Centre has taken several progressive steps for farmers to ensure they get good value for their produce.

He said new legislations will bring reforms in the agriculture sector and provide farmers freedom for selling their crops as per their choice even on online platforms.

The minister appealed the elected representatives of PRIs to work in close coordination with local administration and prioritise works catering to the aspirations of the people.

Earlier, Kathua District Development Commissioner Om Prakash presented the agriculture profile of Kathua district.

He said that out of a total 73,383 farming families in the district, 66,336  have been covered so far under the PM-KISAN scheme.

A total of 72,304 families have also availed Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme benefits in Kathua district, he added.

