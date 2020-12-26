STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army holds awareness prog for border residents in J&K for protection during Pakistan ceasefire violations

An interactive meet was held by the Army at Bisali and Kanga Gali on solutions to the difficulties the locals face due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Control LOC in Rajouri district Friday Dec. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Army Saturday conducted an awareness programme for border residents to protect themselves during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

An interactive meet was held by the Army at Bisali and Kanga Gali on solutions to the difficulties the locals face due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the spokesman said.

"Various measures required to be taken during ceasefire violations were demonstrated to minimise the loss to life and property of civilians.

"The civilians were also shown and made aware about explosive shells fired by the enemy," the spokesman said.

He said the Pakistan army has been playing merry hell with the lives of the populace living along the LoC by targeting their houses, causing damage to life and property.

"The adverse impact of the CFVs and their damage of life, limb and movable/ immovable property were brought up by the attendees," the spokesman said.

He said ceasefire violations have also harmed livestock, the only earning source for most of these families.

The audience was informed of hardened bunkers being provided in areas by the Central government and other development projects especially for villagers of border areas, the spokesman said.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir border residents Line of Control Pakistan ceasefire violations
