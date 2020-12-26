STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh reports no fresh COVID-19 case, tally at 16,678

Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

Published: 26th December 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital.

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The state's coronavirus tally remained at 16,678, while a total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

At least 16 people were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,454, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate stood at 98.65 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 168 active cases, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 55, followed by Tawang (40), East Siang (18) and West Kameng (10), Jampa said.

The state has thus far tested 3,75,405 samples for COVID-19.

