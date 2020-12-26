Didi is denying money transfer to farmers, says PM Modi; Bengal CM hits back

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the government unveiled a massive counter-offensive on the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sought to use the issue of central agri schemes to hit out at Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal in line with the BJP’s build-up of its poll campaign.

Accusing the Mamata government of denying over 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal money transfer under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the PM said in his speech, “This is central government’s fund. Still, the state government, due to political reason, is not allowing over 70 lakh farmers to get the benefits.”

Earlier, setting up the tone, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar lamented that the Bengal government hasn’t yet submitted the list of beneficiaries for the scheme under which the Centre transfers `6,000 annually in three equal installments into the bank accounts of the farmers. “Bengal is the only state in the country which hasn’t allowed the farmers to avail the benefits,” said Tomar.

Responding to the attacks, Mamata charged Modi with misleading people with half-truths and distorted facts over non-implementation of the scheme in the state. She alleged that instead of proactively working to resolve the issues of the farmers, the PM chose to show his apparent concern for them through a televised address.

Maintaining that she had written two letters to Tomar and had even spoken to him two days ago, the Bengal CM said, “They are refusing to cooperate and are instead indulging in malicious propaganda for political gains.”

Modi also targeted the Left parties, accusing them of instigating the farmers of Punjab. The PM said he was surprised that those who ruled Bengal for 30 years before the incumbent TMC government were not agitating for the farmers there. “They have gone from West Bengal to Punjab. But they will not stand in solidarity with the farmers of West Bengal,” he said.

2nd Delhi-Jaipur lane blocked

Farmers camping on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway at Jaisinghpur Khera to protest against the new farm laws on Friday blocked the second carriageway of the national highway after the Haryana Police prevented them from crossing the border.

The farmers have been protesting on the highway at the Shahjahanpur border since December 12. Till now, only one lane of the Jaipur-Delhi highway had remained closed. On Friday, the vehicles were diverted towards Bawal. Protesting farmers had earlier announced that they would start proceeding towards Delhi on Friday, signalling their intent to further escalate the ongoing agitation.