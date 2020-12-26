Farm laws: Seven-member committee to devise strategies for talks with Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : After a flurry of correspondence and the prime minister’s hardsell on the new farm laws, the agitators on Friday decided to form a seven-member committee consisting of farmer union leaders to devise strategies for talks with the Centre.

The committee is expected to include Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal, BKU-Rajewal head Balbir Singh Rajewal, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kaka and activist Yogendra Yadav.

Farmers unions are expected to send their reply to the Centre’s latest missive in a day or two but won’t budge on the demand to repeal the three laws. This was decided at a meeting of 32 farmer unions at the Singhu border on Friday.

BKU (Rajewal group) general secretary Onkar Singh said: “The leaders were clear that we will talk to the government only if it decides to repeal these laws. Our Sanyukt Morcha will meet on Saturday to vet our letter to the Centre.’’ Meanwhile, a group of people launched an online campaign urging NRIs to come to India to lend moral and material support to the protest.