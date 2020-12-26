Four of family killed in Uttar Pradesh house fire

By PTI

BANDA: Four members of a family, including two children, died after their house caught fire in Duben ka Purva village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Saturday.

The villagers saw smoke emanating from the house of Sangeeta Yadav (28) on Saturday morning.

They found Yadav and her two daughters, aged two and eight years, and her six-year-old son lying dead, ASP Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, police said.

Senior administrative and police officials visited the site, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on.