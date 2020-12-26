In a first, BJP poaches MLAs from ally JD(U)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI/PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) suffered a setback on Friday as six of its seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh defected to ally BJP. The six MLAs – Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dongru Siongju, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma – were supposed to attend the JD(U)’s two-day National Working Committee meeting in Patna on Saturday.

Arunachal BJP chief Biyuram Wahge said the development shows people’s trust in PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership. Downplaying the event, Nitish Kumar said, “They (MLAs) went their own way.” BJP leader Arvind Kumar said, “They defected due to regional compulsions.

The NDA is united in Bihar.” The Rashtriya Janata Dal taunted Nitish calling the desertion the BJP’s ‘Christmas gift’ to its ally. “The BJP purchased six JD(U) MLAs in Arunachal. Nitish Kumar is silently watching everything.

But he has to assert if his party will merge with the BJP,” said RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav. Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said: “The BJP has come down to breaking up its own allies.”