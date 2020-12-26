STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir BJP gets 16 new entrants from Nowshera

Ravinder Raina said the BJP as a family welcomed them with open arms while adding that it is really encouraging to witness the entry of prominent persons.

Published: 26th December 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina

BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Sixteen prominent people from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Friday.

They joined the BJP in the presence of party president Ravinder Raina and former MLA R S Pathania along with other senior party leaders who welcomed them into the party.

Those who joined the saffron party included former bank manager Chaman Raina, retired forester Romesh Chander, former senior supervisor Kehar Singh and several social activists.

Ravinder Raina said the BJP as a family welcomed them with open arms while adding that it is really encouraging to witness the entry of prominent persons from Nowshera into BJP.

He said this will strengthen democracy and the party will support them in their work for public welfare in lines with the BJP's principles.

The new entrants claimed that for the first time in recent political history, people have developed faith in the Indian political system with sincere efforts from the BJP leadership.

