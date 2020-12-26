Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to deliver lecture at Harvard India Conference

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will deliver a lecture at Harvard University in February 2021.

According to an official Twitter handle of the office of the Chief Minister, Soren has accepted the invitation to deliver a lecture at Harvard University.

The official Twitter handle says: “The Chief Minister has accepted the invitation and thanked the organisers. He will be speaking on tribal rights, sustainable development and welfare policies in Jharkhand.”

Soren will deliver the lecture at the 18th Annual India Conference at Harvard University to be held on February 19-21 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

India Conference is the largest student-run conference in North America focusing on India and one of the world’s leading forums for dialogue, debate, and networking around issues pertaining to contemporary India.

The invitation sent by a research scholar Suraj Yengde states: “Mr. Soren, your work, in particular, has been of keen interest to most of us as you merged a proud tribal indigenous politics with a welfarist development agenda. Your acumen in handling the governance and politics by making it a people aspirational is important for strengthening of democracy that locked in caste and feudalistic nepotism.”

