Militant killed, two security personnel injured encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A police official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

Published: 26th December 2020 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bases on intelligence inputs, security forces launched a search operation in the Yarwan area of Shopian.

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said.

Two soldiers were injured in the gunfight and were taken to a medical facility, the official added.

When the last reports came in, the operation was going on and further details were awaited.

