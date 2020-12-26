STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New coronavirus strain: No need to change existing treatment protocol, says National Task Force

The NTF recommended that 5% of all positive samples from every state be subjected to whole genome sequencing to track the mutations in coronavirus in India.

Published: 26th December 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

As the Covid-19 cases have substantially come down, the State government has now decided to intensify leprosy screening in the high prevalent districts.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Task Force on Covid-19 has recommended that 5% of all positive samples from every state be subjected to whole genome sequencing to track the mutations in coronavirus in India, in the wake of the emergence of a new variant strain of the virus in the UK.

Samples from over 50 travellers who have arrived in the country from the UK and have tested positive for Covid-19 are already being subjected to spike gene sequencing.

The task force under the chairmanship of VK Paul, member (health) met with the objective to discuss evidence-based modifications in testing, treatment and surveillance strategies for coronavirus, in the wake of the mutant which is reportedly far more infectious.

The variant strain has 14 non-synonymous (amino acid altering) mutations, 6 synonymous (non amino-acid altering), and 3 deletions.

Eight mutations are present in the Spike (S) gene which carries the binding site of the ACE2 receptors, which are the point of entry of the virus into the human respiratory cells.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 queers pitch for Republic Day parade, 150 soldiers in Delhi test positive

It was emphasized in the meeting that since the UK variant strain is implicated to cause increased transmissibility of the virus, it is critical to identify individuals infected with this strain and adequately contain them to prevent its transmission in India.

The task force, however, concluded that there is no need to change the existing treatment protocol in view of mutations emerging in the strain.

The NTF also recommended that in addition to the existing surveillance strategies, it is critical to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 especially in incoming passengers from the UK.

“Besides, it will also be critical to conduct genome sequencing in samples where there is a dropout of the S gene in lab diagnosis, proven cases of re-infection,” the NTF said.

“Routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 from representative samples all across the samples needs to be a continuous and well-planned activity.”

After putting temporary bans on flights from the UK, the Centre had issued a detailed standard operating procedure with states to follow up with returnees from the UK since November 25.

All those who test positive for Covid-19 must be quarantined institutionally till the whole genome sequencing of their samples is carried out to rule out the presence of the mutant virus, the Centre had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new covid strain UK covid variant National Task Force VK Paul
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp