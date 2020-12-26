New coronavirus strain: No need to change existing treatment protocol, says National Task Force

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Task Force on Covid-19 has recommended that 5% of all positive samples from every state be subjected to whole genome sequencing to track the mutations in coronavirus in India, in the wake of the emergence of a new variant strain of the virus in the UK.

Samples from over 50 travellers who have arrived in the country from the UK and have tested positive for Covid-19 are already being subjected to spike gene sequencing.

The task force under the chairmanship of VK Paul, member (health) met with the objective to discuss evidence-based modifications in testing, treatment and surveillance strategies for coronavirus, in the wake of the mutant which is reportedly far more infectious.

The variant strain has 14 non-synonymous (amino acid altering) mutations, 6 synonymous (non amino-acid altering), and 3 deletions.

Eight mutations are present in the Spike (S) gene which carries the binding site of the ACE2 receptors, which are the point of entry of the virus into the human respiratory cells.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 queers pitch for Republic Day parade, 150 soldiers in Delhi test positive

It was emphasized in the meeting that since the UK variant strain is implicated to cause increased transmissibility of the virus, it is critical to identify individuals infected with this strain and adequately contain them to prevent its transmission in India.

The task force, however, concluded that there is no need to change the existing treatment protocol in view of mutations emerging in the strain.

The NTF also recommended that in addition to the existing surveillance strategies, it is critical to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 especially in incoming passengers from the UK.

“Besides, it will also be critical to conduct genome sequencing in samples where there is a dropout of the S gene in lab diagnosis, proven cases of re-infection,” the NTF said.

“Routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 from representative samples all across the samples needs to be a continuous and well-planned activity.”

After putting temporary bans on flights from the UK, the Centre had issued a detailed standard operating procedure with states to follow up with returnees from the UK since November 25.

All those who test positive for Covid-19 must be quarantined institutionally till the whole genome sequencing of their samples is carried out to rule out the presence of the mutant virus, the Centre had said.