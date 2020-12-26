STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajbhar vs Rajbhar: SBSP chief  'enemy of society', says UP minister

Buoyed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's good showing in the recent Bihar Assembly polls, Owaisi met Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally.

Published: 26th December 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar has said SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is a "samaj ka dushman" (enemy of society) for joining hands with the Asaddudin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the 2022 state assembly polls.

Buoyed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) good showing in the recent Bihar Assembly polls, Owaisi met Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, in Lucknow earlier this month.

After the meeting, Om Prakash Rajbhar, referring to the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, had said that they will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together.

The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is a front of smaller parties in the state formed about a year ago.

"Om Prakash Rajbhar is a 'samaj ka dushman' and has betrayed Maharaja Suheldev after whom he formed his party," Anil Rajbhar told reporters in Kamtaila village here on Friday night.

"He (Om Prakash Rajbhar) has nothing to do with either the society or Maharaja Suheldev's honour and dignity. Earlier too, he had joined hands with the children of Syed Salar Ghazi, Mukhtar Ansari and Afzal Ansari, for his politics and now he has joined hands with Owaisi," he said.

"He wants to mislead the Rajbhars but now he stands fully exposed," the Divyangjan Empowerment minister added.

Maharaja Suheldev, an 11th-century king, is said to have defeated Syed Salar Ghazi in a battle.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers in May this year for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.

On Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia comparing the schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in terms of progress made by the respective governments in improving infrastructure, Anil Rajbhar asked him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to visit schools in Varanasi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Rajbhar Prakash Rajbhar
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp