STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sore Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says President Ram Nath Kovind snub unfair

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the refusals were due to the pressure exerted by the Central government.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Upset with President Ram Nath Kovind for not granting audience to four Congress chief ministers on the farmers’ agitation issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the refusals were due to the pressure exerted by the Central government. 

“First, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh sought audience, but received no response. Later, four chief ministers from Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Pondicherry collectively wrote to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and received no response.  I can imagine that the President must be under some kind of pressure, which is why he is simply refusing to meet us. In the past 40 years, no president has refused time to the chief ministers. This is the first time that a president has refused to give time,” Gehlot said.

Addressing media during an event to mark two years of his government in office, Gehlot targeted Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, alleging that he was acting entirely at the behest of the Central Government. Gehlot said that Centre’s interference was a major threat to India’s democracy. 

When asked about Ajay Maken describing Sachin Pilot as an asset for the party, Gehlot said, “There is nothing wrong with Ajay Maken’s remark. Every Congress worker is an asset for the party. The more senior a worker the greater the asset he is.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp