Sore Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says President Ram Nath Kovind snub unfair

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Upset with President Ram Nath Kovind for not granting audience to four Congress chief ministers on the farmers’ agitation issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the refusals were due to the pressure exerted by the Central government.

“First, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh sought audience, but received no response. Later, four chief ministers from Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Pondicherry collectively wrote to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and received no response. I can imagine that the President must be under some kind of pressure, which is why he is simply refusing to meet us. In the past 40 years, no president has refused time to the chief ministers. This is the first time that a president has refused to give time,” Gehlot said.

Addressing media during an event to mark two years of his government in office, Gehlot targeted Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, alleging that he was acting entirely at the behest of the Central Government. Gehlot said that Centre’s interference was a major threat to India’s democracy.

When asked about Ajay Maken describing Sachin Pilot as an asset for the party, Gehlot said, “There is nothing wrong with Ajay Maken’s remark. Every Congress worker is an asset for the party. The more senior a worker the greater the asset he is.”