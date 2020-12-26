Synthetic athletic tracks in Bihar soon under 'Khelo India' initiative

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: The Centre has approved Rs 50 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in Bihar including the construction of two synthetic athletic tracks and multipurpose indoor halls.

The construction of synthetic athletic tracks, at a cost of Rs 7 crore, will be done on the campuses of the Rahul Sankrityayan Bhawan of JP University in Chhapra and the Rangbhoomi Maidan of Purnia University respectively.

Minister of Arts Culture and Youth Department of Bihar Mangal Pandey said "that the central government has sanctioned more than Rs 50 crore for 10 schemes under the 'Khelo India' initiative for the construction of sports infrastructure.

According to the Khelo India guidelines, the land and construction agency would be finalised within next three months.

“The places, where the multipurpose indoor halls have been approved, are Nawada, Bhagalpur (Tilakamanjhi University Campus), Muzaffarpur (Botany Campus of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University), JP University in Chhapra, the Saidpur campus of Patna University and the Veer Kunwar Singh University at Ara”, he said.

Pandey also added that the construction of one indoor stadium will cost Rs 4.5 crore.

Pandey said that the implementation of the above mentioned schemes in the development of sports in the state will help in furthering the sports disciplines and the talented sportspersons.

Infrastructure will get an opportunity to the budding sportspersons of state to explore their talent at the national level in six districts of the state.

