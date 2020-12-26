STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh revenue officer suspended for issuing fake document

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A lekhpal has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district for allegedly issuing fake domicile certificates to two men who used them to get jobs in the Army, officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh took action against Rakesh Kant, the lekhpal (revenue officer) of Khutar, after he was prima facie found guilty.

Residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar had got the fake domicile certificates made with the help of the manager of a 'Jan Seva Kendra', Aftab Khan, in Khutar area of the district, DM Indra Vikram Singh said on Friday.

The forged documents showing the two as residents of Khutar area were issued by the lekhpal on the basis of which they got recruited in the Army, the DM said, adding that the incident came to light when a letter reached Khutar police station for verification.

The lekhpal has been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered, the DM said.

Recently, two gangs involved in issuing forged documents for facilitating recruitment in the Army were unearthed in the district and arrests were also made in that connection.

