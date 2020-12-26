STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Virtual courts are here to stay, says Bombay High Court Justice Gautam Patel

Justice Patel said the best thing that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic was virtual hearing.

Published: 26th December 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Virtual courts are going to stay and there is a need to develop a specialized software so that online hearings can be conducted securely, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court said on Saturday.

Courts in Maharashtra switched to virtual mode of hearing after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Physical hearings have resumed to some extent now.

"Virtual courts are here to stay and we cannot make it go away," Justice Patel said at an online seminar `A Vision for Virtual Courts'.

"Let me, however, make it clear that I am not suggesting that virtual court should be replacing physical hearing altogether," he said.

"I am saying video conferencing as an option is here to stay and it should remain an option," he added.

A dedicated software for the Indian judiciary was needed for conducting "safe and secured virtual hearing", Justice Patel added.

"The pandemic is here to stay. The virtual courts are here to stay. We will have to adapt ourselves for it," he added.

Justice (retd) R C Chavan said the need of the hour is paperless court hearings.

"Courts should urge for e-filings and digitally scanned copies instead of hard copies. We should all pray for and work towards virtual courts," he said.

Justice Patel said the best thing that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic was virtual hearing.

"This (virtual hearing) kicked in the 21st century of the court," he said.

Since he began hearing cases virtually, his court has heard 1,948 matters of which 940 have been disposed of, and this would not have been possible in physical courts, Justice Patel said.

The seminar had been organised by NGOs Forum for Fast Justice, Public Concern for Governance Trust and National Federation of Societies for Fast Justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court  Justice Gautam Patel Virtual courts
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp