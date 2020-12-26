STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: BJP lists out SOP in fight to turn booths into citadels

Dilip Ghosh asked all booth presidents to swing into action to consolidate electorate in booth-level in favour of the saffron camp.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s West Bengal chapter on Friday launched its Mera Booth Sabse Majboot (my polling booth, the strongest), the party’s mantra in 2019, to strengthen the party’s booth-level management ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. 

The party’s state president Dilip Ghosh asked all booth presidents to swing into action to consolidate electorate in booth-level in favour of the saffron camp.

“As part of the initiative, presidents of 79,000 booths will be handed over a booklet mentioning the Dos and Don’ts to woo the electorate. Besides, they will be given a notebook to mention details of their daily activities responding to the new venture of the party,’’ said Ghosh.

Sources in the BJP said, national leaders of the party asked the Bengal functionaries to follow the party’s 2019 mantra, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, to wrest West Bengal’s seat of power in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Reminding that the next year’s polls is a prestige fight for Union Home minister Amit Shah, the grassroots workers of the party have been asked to ensure turn up of all electorates at the pollig booth on the day of the elections.

Booth level workers have been asked to bring at least 100 local people on the day of  Modi’s Mann Ki Baat event in every polling booth and reach the young electorates in the area. 

Besides, the high command also asked party leaders in Bengal to make inroads in Bengali’s culture clan, win the hearts of Bengalis and sharpen attack on social media platforms targeting the ruling party.

