32-year-old Nagpur man arrested setting ablaze, killing woman

Published: 27th December 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman in Byramji town in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Shadab Alam set the woman on fire after an argument on Friday and she died in hospital on Saturday, a Sadar police station official said.

"The accused himself took the victim to hospital and then fled from there. He later told police the woman had self-immolated at a different spot.

"However, technical surveillance, call records and lack of burn injuries despite claiming he had helped her nailed his lie," he said.

The man had friended the woman on social media but had kept her in the dark about his marriage and the fact that he had two children, the official added.

