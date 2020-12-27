STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India lag behind in genome sequencing of virus samples, says study 

Of the more than 1.01 crore cases reported in India, only 4,238 novel coronavirus samples or just about 0.04 percent of all cases have been sequenced till now.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:10 AM

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Nilesh Vijaykumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India has the world's second largest number of Covid-19 cases but when it comes to genome sequencing of the novel coronavirus, the country's performance is shocking.

Of the more than 1.01 crore cases reported in India, only 4,238 novel coronavirus samples or just about 0.04 percent of all cases have been sequenced till now, as per the database of novel coronavirus genomes sequenced worldwide available with the GISAID Initiative.

Even this number is not evenly spread across the country's geography. While Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have recorded third and fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases, a meager 3 and 36 virus samples have been sequenced from these states.

Why is this bad? Speaking to Express, the Director of Hyderabad-based Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "The United Kingdom could identify the more infectious mutated form of the novel coronavirus because it has been sequencing a large number of virus samples. We are also on high alert because of that."

As per the GISAID Initiative database, the UK has sequenced as many as 1,35,572 virus samples, a whopping 6.1 percent of the total cases registered there (22.2 lakhs as on Saturday).

What stops Indian labs from sequencing more virus samples? Dr Mishra says that a major hurdle is the cost, not of the machines that are used for sequencing which are available with many institutions but the consummables used for Next Generation Sequencing, which are imported.

Apart from the high cost of NGS consummables, another hurdle is lack of access to virus samples for institutions that can undertake genome sequencing, points out former CCMB Director, Dr Ch Mohan Rao.

Dr Rao said, "There are many government and private institutions in the country, including in Hyderabad, that have the machines required for genome sequencing of the virus. However, many of these institutions do not have access to the samples for taking up sequencing."

However, Dr Rao pointed out that due to the high cost involved for sequencing, India need not sequence a very large number of virus samples, as virus are known to mutate regularly and not every mutation is dangerous or more infectious.

What can be done? Dr Mishra stresses that a strategy has to be put in place for taking up sequencing to ensure that while the numbers are not very big resulting in financial burden, enough sequencing is taken up to keep a tab on the mutations. This needs to be done, for early detection of a worse mutated form of the virus and take preemptive action.

Key pointers on India's genome sequencing performance.

As per the GISAID Initiative database.

Novel coronavirus samples sequenced worldwide - 2,92,709.

India - 4,238.

  • Maharashtra - 1,336.

  • Telangana - 672.

  • Gujarat - 622.

  • Delhi - 418.

  • Karnataka - 258.

