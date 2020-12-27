STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases in Uttarakhand go up by 9 per cent in last four months

Uttarakhand tested over 1 lakh people for Covid in the week of December 20-26 making it highest in one week since the surfacing of the first case on March 15. 

Published: 27th December 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the last four months, the percentage share of Covid cases in the hills of Uttarakhand has gone up from 22% to 31%, revealed the analysis of the data till December 22 from the state health department.

On August 22, 2020, hill districts had 22% of total Covid cases in the state which increased to 23% on September 22, 2020 followed by 27% on October 22, 2020, 30% on November 2020 and 31% on December 22, 2020.

ALSO READ: Every third person infected in Uttarakhand is from Dehradun

Anoop Nautiyal, who is a part of the Social Development for Communities Foundation that analysed the data said, "More testing and low infection rate is a reliving sign but we should not let our guard down. The increasing percentage in the hills is alarming. The fight with this pandemic is still on."

Uttarakhand has a total of 13 districts out of which 10 are hill districts.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand tested over 1 lakh people for Covid in the week of December 20-26 making it highest in one week since the surfacing of the first case on March 15. 

The infection rate in the hill state also touched 3.10% which is lowest for November-December month. State health department conducted a total of 108438 tests this week in comparison to 98925 in week 40 (December 13-19). 

Total 3365 positive cases emerged in this week while 3838 people recovered from the virus which analysts termed as a good sign. 

However, 68 deaths in just concluded week remains a matter of concern. 

Till Sunday evening, a total of 89645 cases was detected in Uttarakhand out of which 81383 have been recovered. 

The hill state has a 90.78% recovery rate and total of 1483 people have lost their lives to the viral infection. 

The number of active cases stands at 5625 in the state till Sunday evening.
 

