Covid cases in Uttarakhand go up by 9 per cent in last four months

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the last four months, the percentage share of Covid cases in the hills of Uttarakhand has gone up from 22% to 31%, revealed the analysis of the data till December 22 from the state health department.

On August 22, 2020, hill districts had 22% of total Covid cases in the state which increased to 23% on September 22, 2020 followed by 27% on October 22, 2020, 30% on November 2020 and 31% on December 22, 2020.

Anoop Nautiyal, who is a part of the Social Development for Communities Foundation that analysed the data said, "More testing and low infection rate is a reliving sign but we should not let our guard down. The increasing percentage in the hills is alarming. The fight with this pandemic is still on."

Uttarakhand has a total of 13 districts out of which 10 are hill districts.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand tested over 1 lakh people for Covid in the week of December 20-26 making it highest in one week since the surfacing of the first case on March 15.

The infection rate in the hill state also touched 3.10% which is lowest for November-December month. State health department conducted a total of 108438 tests this week in comparison to 98925 in week 40 (December 13-19).

Total 3365 positive cases emerged in this week while 3838 people recovered from the virus which analysts termed as a good sign.

However, 68 deaths in just concluded week remains a matter of concern.

Till Sunday evening, a total of 89645 cases was detected in Uttarakhand out of which 81383 have been recovered.

The hill state has a 90.78% recovery rate and total of 1483 people have lost their lives to the viral infection.

The number of active cases stands at 5625 in the state till Sunday evening.

