STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: 12 returnees from UK test positive for COVID-19 amid new variant fears

Passengers reaching Gujarat from the UK between December 21 and 23 were subjected to RT-PCR test at various airports.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Wash Hands, Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A total of 12 out of the 1,720 passengers who reached Gujarat from the UK and other European countries between November 25 and December 23 have tested positive for coronavirus, the state government said on Sunday.

Samples of these patients --11 of who tested positive between December 9 and 23 -- have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Biological Research Centre to determine whether they were carrying the mutated COVID-19 strain found in England, an official release said.

Results are expected in the next 8 to 10 days, it added.

Passengers reaching Gujarat from the UK between December 21 and 23 were subjected to RT-PCR test at various airports.

"Accordingly, the state health department started the process of testing passengers arriving from the UK and other European countries.

Out of the 572 passengers who reached here between November 25 and December 8, one tested coronavirus positive.

"Additionally, out of the 1,148 passengers who returned from these countries between December 9 and December 23, 11 tested positive in RT-PCR testing. While four of them are from Ahmedabad, two each are from Vadodara, Anand, and Bharuch. One passenger was from Valsad," it said.

These patients have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment, the release said.

Their samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology and the Gujarat Biological Research Centre for a "thorough investigation into whether they have any symptoms of the new coronavirus strain detected recently".

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's daughter, son-in-law and grandson who arrived here from London during this period underwent RT-PCR test, the release said, adding that they tested negative for coronavirus.

India banned flights to and from the UK from December 23 in view of the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 in that country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 new COVID variant Gujarat COVID 19 cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp