STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar next year for 48 days with COVID-19 precautions

The Uttarakhand government will issue the notification for the Kumbh Mela in February instead of January 1, state's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.

Published: 27th December 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kumbh Mela

Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

HARIDWAR: The Kumbh Mela will be held for 48 days in Haridwar next year instead of three and half months, state's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.

"The Uttarakhand government will issue the notification for the Kumbh Mela in February instead of January 1", the minister said.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations have been made for main baths to be held in March-April. Devotees can take royal bath during these 48 days, "the minister said while speaking to ANI.

He added, "Devotees coming to Kumbh Mela will also be allowed till the bath. While the Kumbh Mela had been for three and a half months since years, this time the duration of Kumbh will be one and a half months due to the changed circumstances."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned funds for various projects ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, a day after Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad expressed displeasure, alleging the administration was "yet to start preparations".

The chief minister has approved Rs 17.34 crore for a surveillance system, for which Rs 6.94 crore will be released as the first instalment.Along with this, the CM has allotted Rs 15.46 crore for purchasing material for setting up a temporary 1,000 bed COVID care centre and Rs 6.18 crore will be released as the first instalment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumbh Mela COVID-19
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp