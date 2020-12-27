Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar next year for 48 days with COVID-19 precautions

By ANI

HARIDWAR: The Kumbh Mela will be held for 48 days in Haridwar next year instead of three and half months, state's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.

"The Uttarakhand government will issue the notification for the Kumbh Mela in February instead of January 1", the minister said.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations have been made for main baths to be held in March-April. Devotees can take royal bath during these 48 days, "the minister said while speaking to ANI.

He added, "Devotees coming to Kumbh Mela will also be allowed till the bath. While the Kumbh Mela had been for three and a half months since years, this time the duration of Kumbh will be one and a half months due to the changed circumstances."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned funds for various projects ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, a day after Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad expressed displeasure, alleging the administration was "yet to start preparations".

The chief minister has approved Rs 17.34 crore for a surveillance system, for which Rs 6.94 crore will be released as the first instalment.Along with this, the CM has allotted Rs 15.46 crore for purchasing material for setting up a temporary 1,000 bed COVID care centre and Rs 6.18 crore will be released as the first instalment