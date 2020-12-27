STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP man dies after employer allegedly pumps air into his rectum with compressor

SHIVPURI: A man died on Saturday after his employer allegedly pumped air into his rectum with a compressor following a dispute in Gobardhan, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh police said.

As per Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shivpuri, the incident took place 45 days ago.

"This incident came to our knowledge today as no formal complaint was made in the case. I have instructed the concerned officer to take necessary action," said the SP.

The deceased man's brother Dhaniram Dhakad said the incident took place on November 8.

"My brother went to work in the morning, and in the afternoon somebody told me that he has severe gastric pain. When I met him he told me that it wasn't gastric pain, but his employer, along with some colleagues pumped air into his rectum with a compressor. We took him to multiple hospitals but he died on Saturday," said Dhakad.

