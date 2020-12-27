STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Published: 27th December 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to an all-time high of 96.14 per cent as 23 people were cured of the disease, he said.

The state's caseload stands at 11,897, of which 251 cases are active while 11,438 people have recovered, 78 patients have succumbed to the infection and 130 migrated to other states, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said in a COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland reported its first three COVID-19 cases among Chennai returnees on May 25.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 100, followed by Kohima (85) and Mokokchung (47), he said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.19 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,328 RT-PCR, 36,652 TrueNat and 10,733 rapid antigen tests, Hangsing added.

