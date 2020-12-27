STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha summoned by ED in PMC Bank case

Published: 27th December 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Punjab National Co-operative (PMC) bank case.

Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the ED on December 29, 2020.

According to the source, Pravin Raut, the close relative of Sanjay Raut has been earlier questioned and arrested by ED. “In the probe, some amount has been transferred from the bank account of Pravin Raut to Varsha Raut. ED wanted to know details of that particular transaction. How this deal happened and what were the reasons behind this particular transactions etc,” the said source requesting anonymity.

However, Sanjay Raut in his Rajya Sabha election affidavit had mentioned that Pravin Raut had sent some amount to Varsha Raut, as part of a loan.

Earlier NCP leader Eknath Khadse was summoned by ED on December 30 in connections with Pune MIDC land case. Khadse recently left the BJP blaming the state leadership and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for destroying his political career. Moreover, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his family members were also summoned by ED earlier.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that BJP is playing very dirty politics. He said that ED has been clearly misused to target the political opponents. “If politics has been played in such a way, then we have to think about politics. There is no connection of Varsha Raut and PMC bank, the politics is taking a very dirty turn in India,” alleged Sawant.

NCP minister Nawab Malik said that BJP failed to form the government and is targetting Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

“BJP cannot topple the government in Maharashtra therefore they are troubled by issuing notices after notices by central probe agencies to their leaders. Before the Maharashtra state assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar was targeted, not our all leaders. BJP will have to pay price for this vendetta politics,” Malik said.
 

